Holy cow: Dump truck full of cow manure spills on I-95 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A dump truck carrying a load of cow poop was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County Tuesday, causing a lane closure.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck was reported at mile marker 198 in the northbound lanes.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Fisk Boulevard.

Cow manure was spilled across the highway, making for a messy cleanup.

Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded and officials said no one was injured.

“Steer clear of the interstate NB between Fiske and SR 520,” BCFR said in a tweet.

Brevard County: Traffic alert Northbound I-95 @ MM 198. Crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck. NB traffic being diverted off at Fisk Blvd. until lanes are open. Dump truck spilled cow manure on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/BwboK1ebn1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 20, 2021

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

