Local News

Marion County to host mobile vaccination sites

Locations to open next week

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Marion County pastors, NAACP hold vaccination events in underserved areas
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is offering more opportunities for people to get vaccinated.

County leaders said cases are going up in the area, with 652 new infections reported during the past seven days, according to the agency. With its positivity rate at 14.7%, health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Starting July 29, crews will be at Rainbow Lakes Estates Oberman Building and the Marion Oaks Communication Center each Thursday through Aug. 26. Shots will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

From July 30 through Aug. 27, people can head to McIntosh Civic Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FDOH in Marion County said people can also get COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department’s Ocala office Monday through Friday by appointment only. People can sign up for an appointment here.

