Beachgoer bitten by shark near Patrick Space Force Base, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A female beachgoer was bitten by a shark Wednesday near Patrick Space Force Base, according to Brevard Fire Rescue officials.

Officials said they were called to the beach across from the base around 12:25 p.m. about the reported bite.

When crews arrived, they found that the beachgoer had suffered a small laceration to her ankle area, fire rescue officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.