Missing New Smyrna Beach woman last seen with roommate, ex-husband, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A missing person alert has been issued for a New Smyrna Beach woman who was last seen Tuesday getting into a car with her roommate and ex-husband, according to the city.

Officials said the niece of 76-year-old Carole F. Smith reported her missing when she left around 6 p.m. with her roommate and ex-husband, Jimmie Norman, and has not been heard from since.

According to a press release, Smith left without her cell phone and it was reported that she has been “forgetful and talking about events that occurred years ago, but acting as if they occurred recently.”

Vehicle officials determined Carole Smith got in Tuesday, July 20. (Image: City of New Smyrna Beach) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police were able to determine the car she got in was seen on State Road 44 and Kepler Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and another time Wednesday morning near 13th Avenue and University Avenue in Alachua County.

According to officials, Smith and Norman’s mental state is not known and due to possible health deterioration, the well-being check was requested.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (386) 424-2000.