Deputies search for missing 28-year-old Osceola man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for Jonathan Elias Almendarez, 28, of Kissimmee.

Almendarez was last seen on Thursday, according to deputies.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with white lettering on the back, dark shorts and a black watch on his left wrist.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

