Man with a gun broke into 4 homes with victims inside, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police say they nabbed the man who broke into at least four occupied homes.

Officers arrested Charles Forrest McClellan Thursday.

Investigators said they were first called to a home on Mandy Court. A man said he heard a noise but assumed it was his roommate; however, when he went into the area where the noise came from, he found several items missing.

While officers investigated, another call came in about a man walking through a backyard carrying a gun and money, according to a news release. Moments later, another call came in where the victim was in another portion of their home and did not hear McClellan enter through a sliding door, records show.

Multiple units from Melbourne police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office came out to the area to search for the suspect and were able to locate him, according to police. Investigators said McClellan was found with a debit card from the first victim’s home, along with several other stolen items.

McClellan now faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, armed burglary to a dwelling, grant theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.