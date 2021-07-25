Florida missing child alert issued for 13-year-old boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 13-year-old Darius Swain was last seen in Tallahassee in the area of the 1800 block Nekoma Court.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white Nike flip flops.

Darius is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200 or call 911.