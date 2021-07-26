Frustration: Frontier passengers stuck on planes for hours at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers aboard Frontier Airlines flights said they had to wait for hours in their planes in Orlando -- and then for their luggage -- due to a worker shortage.

Frustrated flyers called News 6 on Sunday night, saying several flights at Orlando International Airport had been canceled.

Some passengers told News 6 they waited four hours to pull into a gate after landing, and then had to wait hours longer before their luggage was available.

Police at the airport said the wait times were due to an apparent staffing shortage with Frontier.

News 6 has learned that some passengers were provided flight vouchers, but Frontier has not commented about the issue.

“It’s not really something I can say on camera,” said Angie Smith, when asked about her reaction to the long wait. “Plus, the flight attendant was yelling at me.”

“(I’ve) been to Orlando many times (and) they’ve always done a fantastic job taking care of things,” passenger John LaFreniere said. “I’ve never seen it like this, where there’s three different airplanes that could not get a gate.”

Frontier Airlines is a low-cost carrier headquartered in Denver and operates flights to about 120 destinations throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

