Holly Hill man accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

Joseph Bruce, 33, is accused of molesting a teenage girl at the Strickland RC Raceway in Daytona Beach.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of molesting a teenage girl has been arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were tipped off about 33-year-old Joseph Bruce of Holy Hill through a child exploitation unit last week. The detectives said the victim’s father came across a sexually explicit text conversation with Bruce on his 14-year-old daughter’s cell phone. According to the sheriff’s office, the texts referred to an incident at Strickland RC Raceway in Daytona Beach.

The investigation revealed Bruce is an active board member at the raceway and does track maintenance and car repairs. Deputies said he started texting the teenage girl earlier this month.

The girl told authorities the conversation became sexual in nature, according to the sheriff’s office, with Bruce requesting naked photos of the teen. An arrest report revealed Bruce urged the girl to delete their conversations.

Days later, the girl said Bruce forced her in his car and forced her to touch him sexually, records show. The girl told detectives she was also sexually abused inside a trailer at the track, investigators say.

Authorities said after the incident, Bruce sent the girl an explicit photo and video. He also wrote about the girl performing more sex acts on him in the future, deputies said.

Bruce was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant of lewd and lascivious molestation, use of a computer to secure and lure a child, two counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor and promoting sexual performance of a child.

The 33-year-old is being held in the Volusia County Jail on a $260,000 bond.

Detectives said Bruce was previously accused of molesting another girl in Holy Hill, but the case was not prosecuted due to lack of evidence and cooperation.

The sheriff’s office is now working to see if there are any other potential victims. Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call 382-323-3574.