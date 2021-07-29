COVID-19 infections prompt early closure of St. Cloud summer camp

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The City of St. Cloud has decided to close its summer camp program one week early due to multiple COVID-19 infections, according to a news release from the city.

The camp was originally scheduled to continue one more week, according to the release, but will instead close at the end of the day on Thursday. Officials said parents will be notified via email and in person while picking up their camper.

“Due to some positive cases, out of an abundance of caution we are going to close it down one week early,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Holtkamp. “We have followed CDC guidelines throughout the summer, but with the upswing in cases nationally and locally, we believe this is the best course of action to protect the children and camp staff.”

Officials did not say how many positive cases were reported within the camp or whether they were among campers or staff members.

