Man with gunshot wound found lying in Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 50s was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of an Orange County road, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at 18th Street and South Westmoreland Drive near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the man lying in the road.

The victim said he had been shot 30 minutes earlier by a man who ran from the scene, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.