Mount Dora convenience store where double homicide happened listed for sale

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – T&N Market is on sale, once a community store is now the site of a painful reminder of a double homicide that took place last year.

In a Facebook post, the commercial property has been listed for sale by Dave Lowe Realty.

News 6 reached out to the agent over the property but has not heard back.

Here’s what the agent wrote in a post:

”Upon application, the city is offering a $10,000 façade grant/ Planning and Zoning has confirmed residential units can be built on the second floor with commercial on the ground floor.”

The asking price at the last check was listed at $399,000.

The community remembered the pair back near when the incident first happened and say the pair were well known in the area which led to a sense of hope that the case will be solved.

Police in a statement saying they are, “committed, vigilant and continues to explore all leads.”

Investigators previously sent out surveillance footage in hopes of getting help from the community to identify the suspect which was last seen in all black.

Police did arrest Uindrea Dixon, after they say she returned to the store the night of the murders but told police she didn’t see anything.

In a previous Facebook update, Mount Dora Police Chief Brett Meade shared what they found out:

“It was later discovered that Dixon entered the store immediately after the incident, saw and heard the victims in distress, and left the store and returned home.”

Dixon was charged with providing false information to law enforcement. She pleaded no contest in April.

Police still encourage anyone who may have information about this case to contact them immediately.

There is still a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest.