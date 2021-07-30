Titusville hospital holds back-to-school vaccine event

TITUSVILLE, Fla – Aria Blythe, 12, got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a back-to-school vaccine event at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Friday.

Aria Blythe said she’s happy to start 7th grade in August but wanted to get the vaccine first after seeing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Once it started getting pretty bad and my godmother got it and she had to go to the hospital I just realized it was time to step up and get the vaccine,” Aria Blythe said.

Her dad, Eric Blythe, got the vaccine months ago and said getting Aria vaccinated is one way to try and keep her safe from the virus since Brevard Public Schools is keeping masks optional.

“I think it’s really important that everybody steps up so we can get rid of this thing,” Eric Blythe said.

Derek Ravell, 16, is going to be a junior this year at Titusville High School and though he got his shot on Friday, he said he’s still concerned.

“Going back to school it’s gonna be a very ‘fun’ experience with half the people not wanting to wear masks. People who are unvaccinated and people who are coming to school sick,” Ravell said.

Parrish Medical Center opened about 200 vaccine appointments on Friday. The spokesperson for the hospital said health workers also accepted adults who needed a vaccine.

The hospital plans to host another vaccine event next week but has not yet released details.