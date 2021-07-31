Partly Cloudy icon
From 1875 to now: Orlando marks its 146th birthday

City was incorporated in 1875

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy birthday, Orlando!

The city is marking its birthday Saturday 146 years after it was incorporated.

According to the city’s website, Orlando’s history dates back all the way to 1838 when the U.S. Army “built Fort Gatlin south of the present day Orlando City limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.” Years later, under the name of Orlando, the town was incorporated in 1875 with 85 people.

The City Beautiful’s name has been Orlando since then, but the history behind how it officially received its name is still unclear — though there are a few theories.

One of the four theories, according to the city, is that Judge James Speer named it after a character from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

With at least 146 years of history under its belt, there are many facts about Orlando that its growing population probably doesn’t know. To learn some of the fun facts about the City Beautiful, click here.

