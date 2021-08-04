Osceola deputies search for missing 76-year-old man

DAVENPORT, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a missing 76-year-old man.

Thomas Stepanovsky was last seen around 8 a.m. at the Omni Orlando Champions Gate Hotel on Masters Boulevard in Davenport.

His wife said when she checked his hotel room around 9:15 a.m. he was not there and his 2019 Honda CR-V was missing from the parking lot, according to officials.

Stepanovsky was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He also uses a walker to get around.

Deputies said he drives a white 2019 Honda CR-V with the Florida Veteran tag of XA3TJ.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said he could be on his way to his home on Little Country Road in Parrish.

Parrish is about 100 miles southwest of Davenport.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 407-348-2222.