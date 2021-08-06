2 injured in drive-by shooting at candlelight vigil in Orange County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night while attending a candlelight vigil, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said two men in a car shot at the two victims in the 5000 block of Downing Street, near Mall at Millenia, around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies said one of the victims was treated when they arrived and the other was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available at the time of this writing.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.