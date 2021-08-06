Man, 21, claiming to be 16, sexually abused teen girl, deputies say

A 21-year-old Flagler Beach man who originally claimed to be 16 is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Flagler Beach man, who originally claimed to be 16, is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Wallace first told the victim’s family he was 16 years old when he was actually 21, according to deputies.

The teenager said she felt pressured into the first sexual encounter, according to officers.

Deputies said Wallace knew the victim was 14 before their first sexual encounter.

The sheriff’s office said on July 29, Wallace told the victim’s parents he was 21 and her family told him to stay away.

Investigators said Wallace left the area and the victim’s family did not know his name or contact information.

About a week later, deputies said Wallace attempted to contact the teenager again and her family called the sheriff’s office.

“If you prey and take advantage of our children, we will work swiftly to put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies have arrested Wallace and he was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is being held on a $450,000 bond.

Wallace is facing three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old.

If he were to bond out, Wallace has been ordered to not have contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.