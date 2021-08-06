Woman arrested nearly 2 months after pushing baby into traffic, Winter Garden police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A woman faces charges after she pushed her baby in a stroller into traffic, according to Winter Garden police.

Officers arrested Laronda Pressley, 28, on Wednesday.

Investigators said they were called to the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Avalon Road on June 17 for reports of a woman pushing a stroller into traffic. Officers located Pressley in a nearby parking lot.

[TRENDING: $739 mortgage payment in Winter Park? Here’s how it’s possible | Florida doctor: ‘Getting vaccinated is the way out’ | 3 Central Fla. first responders die from COVID-19]

Ad

According to the arrest affidavit, officers spoke with five witnesses. Each of them said they saw Pressley push the child toward oncoming traffic multiple times near the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Tildenville School Road, taking her hands off the stroller as she did so. Three of the witnesses also reported seeing Pressley laughing as she did it, records show.

Two of the witnesses said they were driving and had to hit their brakes or swerve off the road to avoid hitting the baby, according to the affidavit. One person had recorded a portion of the incident on her cell phone, police said. Officers said they the video showed Pressley pushing the child into traffic.

Investigators said the baby had no signs of injury following the incident. Officers found two unopened beer cans in the stroller.

According to the affidavit, Pressley was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pressley faces charges of aggravated child abuse and attempted homicide.