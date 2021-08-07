Driver dies after crashing into stopped car in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man driving in Orange County crashed into a stopped car at an intersection and later died Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 47-year-old Tampa man in a SUV was heading north in the outside lane on John Young Parkway around 5:30 p.m. when he traveled to the right and hit a stopped truck that was traveling westbound on Americana Boulevard.

According to the crash report, the impact caused both vehicles to get pushed into a pedestrian sign.

The FHP said it unknown why the driver veered off the roadway toward the truck.

The Tampa man later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.