Silver alert issued for missing 78-year-old Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies issued a silver alert for a missing 78-year-old Marion County woman on Friday night.

Deputies said around 7 p.m. Lula Swain left the area of SW Marine Boulevard in a green 2003 Toyota Avalon with the Georgia tag of RHB9697.

Swain was last seen wearing a patterned shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and she also had a brown purse.

Officers said Swain has dementia and is unfamiliar with the area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.