2 men die after separate crashes in Seminole, Orange counties, troopers say

Two men died in separate crashes in Orange County and Seminole County on Sunday, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

In Seminole County, A 31-year-old man from Deltona was driving an SUV eastbound on I-4 when he left the road and struck a guardrail, troopers said.

The man then overcorrected to the right and struck a light pole on the shoulder, troopers said.

He was later pronounced dead at Central Florida Regional Hospital, troopers said.

In Orange County, a 32-year-old man from Orlando was traveling southbound in a Jeep Cherokee on State Road 417 when lost control of the vehicle, struck two signs and a guardrail, then overturned, troopers said.

The man later died at Osceola Regional Medical Center, troopers said.