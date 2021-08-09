Partly Cloudy icon
Man shot, killed at motel near Orlando

Orange County sheriff’s detectives investigate fatal shooting at Days Inn

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Man shot to death at Orange County motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Sunday at an Orange County motel, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the Days Inn on 33rd Street near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the motel and found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

A 23-year-old man was apprehended, but no other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

