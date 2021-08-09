Man shot, killed at motel near Orlando

Man shot to death at Orange County motel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Sunday at an Orange County motel, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the Days Inn on 33rd Street near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the motel and found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

A 23-year-old man was apprehended, but no other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.