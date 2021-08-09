Polk deputy injured when suspect’s hidden homemade ‘tube’ fires shotgun round, officials say

A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured Sunday night when a suspect triggered a homemade explosive device, firing a 12-gauge shotgun buckshot round, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Economy Motor Lodge in Dundee.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was investigating a disturbance at the Economy Motor Lodge when Marco Antonio Tolentino, 39, of Dundee, triggered the device, which was concealed on his person.

A single round struck the deputy’s hand and hit Tolentino in his hand and shoulder, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with a serious injury to his hand, the sheriff’s office said. Tolentino suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Both are in stable condition.

When deputies arrived, they were pointed to a woman who was sitting on a bench at the neighboring Monticello Motel, where she had walked to prior to the arrival of law enforcement, officials said.

Another deputy arrived as backup. and Tolentino, apparently unrelated to the disturbance call, approached the scene on a bicycle, according to authorities. The deputy began interacting with Tolentino, who was being evasive about who he was and said he did not have identification, officials said.

During the interaction, the deputy asked the suspect if he had anything illegal on him and Tolentino lifted his shirt, exposing a metal pipe, saying it was for protection, according to sheriff’s officials. A portion of the pipe was concealed in the Tolentino’s right pocket and extended upward to his abdomen, underneath his shirt, officials said.

According to authorities, Tolentino reached for the pipe but the deputy stopped him, telling him that he would retrieve the item. At that point, the deputy was unsure what the item was but believed it was some type of weapon, based on his interaction with Tolentino, officials said.

The deputy reached for the item, as did Tolentino, who pulled away, officials said. The pipe, also known as a zip gun or improvised firearm, came apart as it was pulled from the pocket and then fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Another deputy provided aid before Polk County EMS and other deputies responded.

Tolentino later told deputies that he had a tube with a 12-gauge round in his waistband, sheriff’s officials said. According to authorities, he told deputies he carries “the tube,” which he made himself, for protection. Deputies said Tolentino does not have a concealed carry license.

Deputies said the device has two inter-locking pieces of metal pipe that hold a single shotgun shell. When pressed together, the device is designed to fire the single projectile. During a search of Tolentino’s room, additional shotgun rounds were located, officials said.

Tolentino faces charges of:

Attempted felony murder

Possessing or discharging a destructive device

Resisting an officer with violence

Carrying a concealed weapon

Providing false info to a law enforcement officer

An investigation is ongoing.