Suspected car thief wounded in shootout with vehicle owner at Orlando gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. – A suspected car thief was wounded late Sunday in a shootout with the vehicle owner at an Orlando gas station, police said.

The shooting was reported at the 7-Eleven at 4305 N. Pine Hills Road.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the area for a shooting and discovered that a man in his 20s had parked his car at the gas station and entered the store.

When the man left the store, he noticed another man in his 20s sitting in his car, police said.

The vehicle owner opened fire on the man, who then returned fire and drove away, according to police.

The suspected car thief stopped at the Wing House at 3201 Parkway Center Court and called the fire department to report his gunshot wound, police said.

The suspected car thief was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.