As the page turns 📚

Hey Insider,

What are you currently reading (besides this email)? And what I really mean is what book keeps you up at night because you just can’t put it down?

Or do you have a favorite book or author that you read over and over again?

The reason I’m asking is because Monday was Book Lover’s Day and to celebrate, the News 6 Insider team thought it’d be fun to check in with the talent to see what they’re currently reading. Some also shared their favorite books.

There’s a wide range of great suggestions for you to try out the next time you’re looking for a new book to read.

Nadeen Yanes: “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn; “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid; “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple; “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell; “The Light We Lost” by Jill Santopolo; “The Day The World Came to Town” by Jim DeFede; “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.

Erik Sandoval: “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow; “Calypso” by David Sedaris; “Evil Eye” by Madhuri Shekar; “We Were Liars” by E Lockhart; “China Rich Girlfriend,” “Rich People Problems,” and “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan.

Carolina Cardona: “The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle; “The Four Agreements” by Miguel Ruiz; “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom; “A Walk to Remember,” “Nights in Rodanthe,” and “At First Sight” by Nicholas Sparks; “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt; “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold; “The Green Mile” by Stephen King.

Lisa Bell: By far, the best children’s books I’ve come across are “Norman the Watchful Gnome” and “Norman the Gnome has Colorful Friends!”

Amanda Castro: My favorite all-time book (series) is Harry Potter. I can’t wait to introduce the series to my son Andrew when he gets older. I just started getting into audiobooks and a recent one I listened to that I enjoyed is “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica.

Jamie Seh: “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility“ by Jane Austen; “Memoirs Of A Geisha” by Arthur Golden; “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.

Kirstin O’Connor: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah; “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng; “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn; “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah; “Nurture” by Erica Chidi Cohen

Ginger Gadsden: “The Record Keeper” by Agnes Gomillion; “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coats; “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig; “Paradox Bound” by Peter Clines; “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” by Stephen King; “When God Winks” by Squire Rushnell.

So, if your favorite books aren’t on this list, we want to know. Email us your recommendations, so that those of us who are avid readers can expand our libraries.

