Man convicted of strangling roommate in Apopka home in 2018

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was convicted on murder charges Monday for the 2018 strangulation of his roommate at a home in Apopka.

Asgeirr Ulfr, 29, was convicted of first-degree felony murder, burglary dwelling w/ battery and kidnapping, all with wearing a mask enhancement, according to the state attorney’s office.

Seminole County deputies were called to 1212 Gina Court on April 6, 2018 for a report of a home invasion.

It was Ulfr who called 911 that day and said that he went to the home on Gina Court, where he once lived, to drop off a storage key and found Danielle Scarr dead. He then claimed that a man came out of the bathroom and attacked him.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

Court documents later showed Ulfur’s sister was in the car with him after he left the hospital, called an attorney and confessed to killing Scarr. Ulfr’s sister told investigators that she listened as he explained to an attorney on the phone that he broke into Scarr’s house the night before and hid in a closet until the next morning as he waited for the man she was dating to leave the home.

Once Scarr was alone, deputies said Ulfr put on a disguise and attacked her from behind. She aggressively fought back, scratching at Ulfr in an attempt to stop him from choking her, according to documents. Officials said Ulfr bound Scarr with duct tape to keep her from fighting back. He cut her hair off because it kept getting in the way when he tried to duct tape her mouth, the report said.

Ad

Ulfr’s sister said that once Ulfr realized Scarr was dead, he used alcohol to clean under his fingernails then took some clothing and other evidence and disposed of it in a dumpster at a nearby McDonald’s. He then returned to the home, shot himself in the foot and called 911, deputies said.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Ulfr. The sentencing phase of his trial is set to begin Aug. 30. A jury will have to unanimously agree on recommending the death penalty, otherwise, Ulfr will face an automatic life sentence.