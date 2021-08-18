Listen: Volusia dispatcher honors officer Jason Raynor in radio call

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County dispatcher honored Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor in a radio call after he died on Tuesday.

“All units standby for a moment of silence in honor of Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor,” she said on a radio call from Broadcastify.

Raynor was shot in the head while on duty in June, according to police.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, was caught in a treehouse in Georgia after a 56-hour manhunt.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor. On Aug. 17, 2021, Officer Jason Raynor succumbed to the line of duty injuries that he sustained on June 23, 2021,” the dispatcher said.

Wallace is currently being held in the Volusia County Jail.

Raynor was shot while checking a suspicious vehicle. The officer was with the police department for about three years.

“[Please keep] Jason, his family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the entire Daytona Beach community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the dispatcher said.

