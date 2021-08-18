Walmart location in Kissimmee to close for cleaning

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Walmart location in Kissimmee will close Wednesday afternoon for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
The location at 4444 W. Vine St. will close at 2 p.m. and reopen Friday at 6 a.m. to thoroughly clean, sanitize the building and give associates the time to restock shelves.
The company said this temporary closure is part of an effort in areas across the country that “have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”
Last month, a Walmart store location in DeLand closed as well as part of the company’s initiative.
