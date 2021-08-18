Partly Cloudy icon
Walmart location in Kissimmee to close for cleaning

Store on West Vine Street to close Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Walmart location in Kissimmee will close Wednesday afternoon for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

The location at 4444 W. Vine St. will close at 2 p.m. and reopen Friday at 6 a.m. to thoroughly clean, sanitize the building and give associates the time to restock shelves.

The company said this temporary closure is part of an effort in areas across the country that “have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”

Last month, a Walmart store location in DeLand closed as well as part of the company’s initiative.

The store will reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

