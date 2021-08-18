Walmart location in Kissimmee to close for cleaning

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This June 24, 2021 photo shows a Walmart store in Oklahoma City. Walmart is raising its annual outlook for a key sales metric after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts projections. The results, announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, underscore how Bentonville, Arkansas-based continues to retain its customers and keep sales humming as shoppers start to go back to almost normalcy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Walmart location in Kissimmee will close Wednesday afternoon for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

The location at 4444 W. Vine St. will close at 2 p.m. and reopen Friday at 6 a.m. to thoroughly clean, sanitize the building and give associates the time to restock shelves.

[TRENDING: Daytona officer dies after June shooting | See Spaceship Earth in new light | When’s next rocket launch in Fla.?]

The company said this temporary closure is part of an effort in areas across the country that “have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”

Ad

Last month, a Walmart store location in DeLand closed as well as part of the company’s initiative.

The store will reopen Friday at 6 a.m.