Infant bath seats sold on Amazon recalled for potential drowning hazard

Specialty infant bath seats sold only on Amazon.com are being recalled for a potential drowning hazard, according to a national alert issued this week.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall alert for the Frieyss infant bath seat Thursday, which includes about 120 units.

“The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies,” the alert reads.

The bath seats were sold only at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021 for about $40. The seats designed for babies between 6 and 12 months old are manufactured in China.

Consumers should stop using the bath seats immediately and contract Frieyss for instructions on returning the seats for a full refund, according to the alert.

Consumers can email Frieyss at beimeiruizexin@outlook.com for more information.

