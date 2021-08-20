Orlando hits 98 degrees for first time in 2021 marking hottest day of the year

It was a scorcher in Central Florida, the temperature hit 98 degrees in Orlando on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a scorcher in Central Florida, the temperature hit 98 degrees in Orlando on Friday, marking the hottest day of 2021 so far in the City Beautiful.

The last time it was 98 degrees in Orlando was on June 25, 2019. The hottest day in Orlando in 2020 was 97 degrees.

This is the third time since 2016 Orlando has hit 98 degrees or hotter.

Leesburg also broke a record for the hottest day of the year, the high temperature reached 99 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures in Central Florida quickly cooled off as rain moved across the area. The rain is projected to last until around 8 p.m.

Central Floridians will see scattered showers on Saturday and temperatures could reach 95 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday.

Precipitation changes are at 30 percent for Sunday in Central Florida.