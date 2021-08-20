Orlando Magic’s home opener will be game against New York Knicks

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic announced the team’s schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Magic will start the season in Texas at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Orlando’s home opener will be against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Amway Center.

Other notable home games for the Magic:

Magic will host the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 10

Magic will host NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, on Dec. 28

Magic will host the NBA champions again on Dec. 30

Magic will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 5

Magic will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 21

Magic will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on March 22

Season tickets for the Magic are available at this link, and single-game tickets for the season go on sale at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27.

To see the rest of the schedule for the Magic, click this link.

In July, the Magic named Jamahl Mosley as head coach. The Orlando Magic selected Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft this past July.

This past season, the Magic traded three of the team’s best players: Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.

Orlando finished the 2021 season with a 21-51 record.