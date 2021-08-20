Tropical wave spotted in the Atlantic, has 20% chance of development over next 5 days

Another tropical wave was spotted in the Atlantic, it has a 20% chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC said the system was spotted several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The tropical wave is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to meteorologists.

[TRENDING: Can you mix-and-match COVID-19 shots? | What the heat index is and why it matters | Heat is on: Money-saving tips]

Ad

Meteorologists said the tropical wave is projected to interact with another wave over the next day or two.

Fred

Post-Tropical Cyclone Fred is expected to move off the coast of Maine by early Friday.

The storm is 50 miles west-southwest of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Grace

Tropical Storm Grace has gotten a little strong as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 16 mph. Grace is about 105 miles northwest of Campeche, Mexico.

Henri

NHC said Hurricane Henri is expected to get stronger on Friday and the weekend. It is 415 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Henri has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west at 10 mph.