4-year-old shot, killed while riding in car in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – A 4-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night while riding in a car in Tampa, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported on Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street.

Tampa police said someone in another vehicle fired shots into the car, striking the child, who was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police, but no other details have been released.