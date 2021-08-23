DeLand animal sanctuary under investigation after numerous complaints

DeLAND, Fla. – After receiving complaints about inadequate care at Journey’s End Animal Sanctuary in DeLand, Volusia County government officials said the facility is now under investigation.

Volusia County Animal Services investigators were at the DeLand rescue Monday afternoon to check on the health and welfare of the animals living there. The county has received a number of complaints, including from a volunteer, according to a news release.

According to Journey’s End Animal Sanctuary’s website, the nonprofit provides lifetime care for dogs, cats, horses, pigs and sheep that have been abused, neglected or have special needs.

“Last year, following complaints of inadequate care, Volusia County Animal Services obtained a court order to seize more than a dozen animals that were in urgent need of medical attention,” the county said in a statement. “The case against the facility ultimately was resolved last June with a settlement agreement that required the facility to reduce the number of animals it took in.”

Under that agreement, the county was able to conduct periodic inspections to check on the facility. Since the settlement 15 announced inspections have been conducted at the Mercers Fernery Road property, according to the county. Officers said they observed several violations of the agreement during every inspection, including the failure to provide vaccinations, maintain licenses and adequate care for the animals.

“Throughout this case, Volusia County Animal Services’ focus has been and will continue to be the care and welfare of the animals,” Volusia County Animal Services Director Adam Leath said. “We’re committed to ensuring each animal on the property has access to adequate and humane care.”

Anyone with information about Journey’s End is asked to contact Animal Services at 386-248-1790.