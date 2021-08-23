Special election to be held to fill Longwood city commission seat

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A special election will be held on Tuesday to fill a seat on the Longwood city commission.

Tony Boni and Jackson Pierson are on the ballot.

The seat is vacant after Commissioner Richard Drummond resigned, he and his family are moving to South Carolina.

Registered voters can cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Longwood Community Building at 200 West Warren Avenue.

Boni has lived in Longwood for 20 years and he said wants to help the growth of the city.

One of his main platforms is helping keep a safe community, he said he will continue to support the local police and fire department.

Pierson has been a resident in Longwood for 35 years.

He also wants to help the growth of the city and he wants to preserve the history of Longwood.

Pierson also wants to provide the resources to help first responders provide the safest community.