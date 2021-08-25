Tony Boni wins seat on Longwood City Commission in special election

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Tony Boni won a seat on the Longwood City Commission in a special election held on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Boni received 847 votes and Jackson Pierson received 737 votes.

The seat was vacant after Commissioner Richard Drummond resigned, he and his family are moving to South Carolina.

Boni has lived in Longwood for 20 years and he said wants to help the growth of the city.

One of his main platforms is helping keep a safe community, he said he will continue to support the local police and fire department.