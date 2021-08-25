Partly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Tony Boni wins seat on Longwood City Commission in special election

Special election was held after Commissioner Richard Drummond resigned

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Seminole County, elections, Longwood
Photo does not have a caption

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Tony Boni won a seat on the Longwood City Commission in a special election held on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Boni received 847 votes and Jackson Pierson received 737 votes.

The seat was vacant after Commissioner Richard Drummond resigned, he and his family are moving to South Carolina.

[TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Become a News 6 Insider]

Boni has lived in Longwood for 20 years and he said wants to help the growth of the city.

One of his main platforms is helping keep a safe community, he said he will continue to support the local police and fire department.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email