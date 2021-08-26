Back in action 👊

Hello everyone!

You know how hard it is to get back into the groove of things when you get back from some time off work? Spoiler alert: That’s where I’m at currently 😴. But I’m here and I’m bouncing back into action after a much-needed vacay (if you spell it without a “y,” we may have to talk).

I’m so thankful I was able to take some time off and disconnect for a bit! It’s good for the soul, ya know❤️?

Also, thank you to those who have sent me an email in response to these newsletters 🙏🏼! It’s great to know you’re reading and actually there.

Now, let’s jump on in! ⤵️

Race returns 🏁

The Daytona International Speedway will be filled this weekend as the Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns 🏎️. This will also mark the first race that is being held at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began. I’ve never been to a race, but they always seem like a great time.

Officials with the speedway anticipate it will be filled close to capacity and they’ve also been monitoring the COVID-19 surge along with the local health department. There are still tickets available for the race Saturday night. There will also be pre-race festivities to enjoy. Here’s what you can expect.

Because we’re obviously in Florida, there’s also an all-new, gator-inspired car being featured in the race 🐊. Check it out for yourself here 👀.

Shake up your workout routine 💪🏼

One thing I did not enjoy while living in Colorado was the cold and snow, which took away the option of outdoor workouts. If you’re like me, I need activities that are fun and don’t feel like I’m actually working out, so I oftentimes head outside to shake things up. And thankfully, there are plenty of activities around this weekend to take advantage of!

Goat yoga 🐐? Sign me up. And not just any goats — BABY GOATS. They’re literally the cutest and make this work out so much more entertaining. Have you ever been rock climbing? Well, you can this Saturday for a cost that will not hurt your wallet, which is something I always look out for 🤑. There are other activities to take advantage of if you’re feeling like you want to try something new. Who knows, you may fall in love with it! And that’s always my favorite. Also, a great way to get the family out, too! Click here for more.

Be sure to send me an email if there’s an activity you love to do that’s a way to be active without feeling like you’re working out. Help a girl out 😅. Let me know!

Fun Friday at the zoo 🦒

Remember last week when I told you about the adults-only event at the zoo? Well, to make up for that, I’m here to tell you about another zoo event that is for any and all 🙌. You and your family can head out to the Central Florida Zoo Friday for a night of music, games and more while strolling around the zoo for sunset 🌅. Again, this event is $5 per person. Here’s how you can snag tickets.

Before you go:

Stamp of approval 💉 Yes, this newsletter has been serving up events but it’s also called “Happenings” for a reason. So in case you missed what’s happening, the U.S. gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval earlier this week. Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Here’s what full approval means.

Paralympics set to get underway 🎉 The Paralympic Games is set to get underway next week. The Opening Ceremony kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sept. 5. Here’s what you should know about the upcoming Games and which athletes to watch for.

COVID-19 test site for students 😷 Brevard County Public Schools opened a COVID-19 test site for students who are under quarantine status to help them test out of quarantine and return to school. Here’s how you can make an appointment.

National Dog Day 🐕 Don’t forget to celebrate your furry best friend more than usual today! Our theme-park enthusiast Landon McReynolds put together a list of some of our favorite Disney dogs to remember on this day. Which dog is your favorite?

I always want to hear from you guys and if you check out any of these events I mention but if you’re checking out goat yoga this weekend, I definitely want to see pictures 📸😭.

Any events you’d like to hear more about? Let me know by sending an email my way at bargueta@wkmg.com.

Until next time 👋🏼

-Brenda