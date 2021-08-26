Large tree smashes on top of moving car in Orlando

A large tree falls on two cars in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large tree fell on two cars, one as it was driving by, Thursday morning in Orlando, injuring at least one person, fire officials said.

The incident happened on Broadway Avenue between Colonial Drive and Hillcrest Street, south of Park Lake.

The Orlando Fire Department said there were “minor injuries” associated with the incident.

“Crews responding to a down tree on Broadway Ave. between Colonial Dr. and Hillcrest St. that fell on two cars, one as it was passing, resulting in minor injuries,” Orlando fire officials tweeted.

No other details, including what caused the tree to fall, were not immediately known.