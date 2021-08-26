Partly Cloudy icon
81º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Large tree smashes on top of moving car in Orlando

At least one victim suffers minor injuries in incident on Broadway Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Weather
A large tree falls on two cars in Orlando.
A large tree falls on two cars in Orlando. (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large tree fell on two cars, one as it was driving by, Thursday morning in Orlando, injuring at least one person, fire officials said.

The incident happened on Broadway Avenue between Colonial Drive and Hillcrest Street, south of Park Lake.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots man in chest | 3 systems swirl in tropics | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orlando Fire Department said there were “minor injuries” associated with the incident.

“Crews responding to a down tree on Broadway Ave. between Colonial Dr. and Hillcrest St. that fell on two cars, one as it was passing, resulting in minor injuries,” Orlando fire officials tweeted.

No other details, including what caused the tree to fall, were not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email