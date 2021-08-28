Tesla in ‘auto pilot’ mode hits patrol car, another vehicle on I-4, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tesla in “auto pilot” mode hit a state trooper’s patrol car and another vehicle on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the trooper was stopped with his emergency lights activated to help another car that was stopped on the interstate just before 5 a.m.

According to the crash report, the trooper was out of his car to help move the other vehicle out of the road when the Tesla failed to move over, hitting the patrol car along with the other car.

Troopers said the Telsa “narrowly missed” the trooper. The Tesla driver said the car was on “auto pilot” mode, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.