Marion County patrol car involved in 3-car accident, FHP says

A Marion County patrol car was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was traveling northbound on US 301, while the patrol car, which had its lights activated, was traveling east bound on SE 132nd Street near US 301, troopers said.

The vehicle and patrol car entered an intersection at the same time, with the front of the vehicle colliding with the right side of the patrol car, troopers said.

The vehicle that collided with the patrol car then struck a third vehicle, troopers said.

Occupants of all three vehicles suffered minor injuries, troopers said.