Orlando man arrested for involvement in overdoses of 9 juveniles at behavioral hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Darrion Fluker, 23, of Orlando, has been arrested for his involvement in 9 people overdosing at the Central Florida Behavioral Hospital on July 4, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Court records show Fluker is accused of selling drugs to a juvenile that caused three overdoses on July 3. Two of the overdoses in the July 3 incident were juveniles, records show.
The next day, records show the same drugs were smuggled into the Central Florida Behavioral Center where nine juveniles would later overdose.
The nine victims were transported to three separate hospitals.
Deputies said they conducted a search warrant on Fluker’s home and investigators found 40 fentanyl pills and 18 guns.
At the moment Fluker is prohibited from being in possession of a gun due to an arrest on Christmas Eve in 2013.
Fluker is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.