Local News

Here’s your chance to spend the day with Orange County Sheriff John Mina

Essay contest open to students ages 12-17

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever want to spend a day with a sheriff? Here’s your chance.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday that students from 12 to 17 years old have the chance to “win a day” with Sheriff John Mina.

Starting Wednesday, students can send an 800- to 1,000-word essay to sylvette.rodriguez@ocfl.net on one of the following topics:

  • If I were sheriff for the day, I would...
  • How to bridge gap between law enforcement and the community
  • How to promote peace in community

The contest runs through Sept. 29.

Good luck, deputy-to-be!

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

