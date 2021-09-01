Here’s your chance to spend the day with Orange County Sheriff John Mina

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever want to spend a day with a sheriff? Here’s your chance.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday that students from 12 to 17 years old have the chance to “win a day” with Sheriff John Mina.
Starting Wednesday, students can send an 800- to 1,000-word essay to sylvette.rodriguez@ocfl.net on one of the following topics:
- If I were sheriff for the day, I would...
- How to bridge gap between law enforcement and the community
- How to promote peace in community
The contest runs through Sept. 29.
Good luck, deputy-to-be!
