Here’s your chance to spend the day with Orange County Sheriff John Mina

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever want to spend a day with a sheriff? Here’s your chance.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday that students from 12 to 17 years old have the chance to “win a day” with Sheriff John Mina.

Starting Wednesday, students can send an 800- to 1,000-word essay to sylvette.rodriguez@ocfl.net on one of the following topics:

If I were sheriff for the day, I would...

How to bridge gap between law enforcement and the community

How to promote peace in community

The contest runs through Sept. 29.

Good luck, deputy-to-be!