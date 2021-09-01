Man sentenced to life in prison for strangling his former roommate in Apopka in 2018

APOPKA, Fla. – A man convicted of strangling and killing his former roommate in Apopka in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Asgeirr Ulfr,29, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month.

He will be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the state attorney.

Asgeirr ULFR sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole. The jury agreed with prosecutors he qualified for the death penalty, but was not unanimous that it should be imposed.

Back on Aug 6, 2018, Ulfr told a 911 dispatcher he found Danielle Scarr dead at her home, the home he used to live at.

Records show Ulfr’s sister heard him tell an attorney he broke into Scarr’s home and hid in a closet to wait for the man she was dating to leave the house.

Deputies said once Scarr was alone Ulfr put on a disguise and attacked her from behind.

Witnesses told investigators Ulfr used to claim he and Scarr were in a romantic relationship, but she repeatedly said this was not true.

Records show her family said Ulfr was extremely jealous and had threatened Scarr in the past.