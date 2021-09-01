Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Local News

Man sentenced to life in prison for strangling his former roommate in Apopka in 2018

Asgeirr Ulfr was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, orange county
Man convicted of strangling roommate in Apopka home in 2018
Man convicted of strangling roommate in Apopka home in 2018

APOPKA, Fla. – A man convicted of strangling and killing his former roommate in Apopka in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Asgeirr Ulfr,29, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month.

He will be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the state attorney.

[RELATED: Man convicted of strangling roommate in Apopka home in 2018]

Back on Aug 6, 2018, Ulfr told a 911 dispatcher he found Danielle Scarr dead at her home, the home he used to live at.

Records show Ulfr’s sister heard him tell an attorney he broke into Scarr’s home and hid in a closet to wait for the man she was dating to leave the house.

Deputies said once Scarr was alone Ulfr put on a disguise and attacked her from behind.

[RELATED: Man hid in closet to stage home invasion]

Witnesses told investigators Ulfr used to claim he and Scarr were in a romantic relationship, but she repeatedly said this was not true.

Records show her family said Ulfr was extremely jealous and had threatened Scarr in the past.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email