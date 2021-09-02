Community rallies for family of Clermont father, little league volunteer who died from COVID-19

Chris Palenkas lost his battle with the coronavirus on Monday.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a beloved Clermont father spent days fighting the coronavirus.

The South Lake Little League family who loved him so much is trying to help the family he left behind.

Sponsor chair of the South Lake Little League Heather Lamb said Chris Palenkas lost his battle with the virus on Monday. Lamb said Palenkas often volunteered with events and games involving his 12-year-old son Landon.

Lamb said Palenkas died after spending 11 days in the hospital.

“I reached out to Shanna on my way home from work and said ‘call me when you can, let’s talk.’ About 25 minutes later she texted me ‘he’s gone,’” Lamb said.

Lamb created this GoFundMe page for the family during this difficult time.

“We are a family and just to know part of our family is not going to be here, is just a complete shock,” Lamb said.

Lamb also said several of the youth have volunteered to mow the lawn at the family’s home and other families are bringing them meals. Lamb said that this is a testament to show how close the community is.