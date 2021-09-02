Races at New Smyrna Speedway postponed due to tire shortage

Races at the New Smyrna Speedway for Saturday have been postponed due to a tire shortage.

Speedway officials said crews only have limited tires in stock from their last shipment.

“With the limited tires, we feel that it’s best to cancel as all drivers won’t be able to have chance of a fair playing field,” New Smyrna Speedway said in a statement.

Unfortunately due to the tire shortage we are forced to cancel this weekends races (9/4/2021). We only have limited... Posted by New Smyrna Speedway on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A shipment of tires should come in next week, according to speedway officials.

“We are just as frustrated as you are with this cancelation,” New Smyrna Speedway told fans in a Facebook post.

Due to the latest announcement, the races have been postponed to the following dates: