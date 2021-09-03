Target car seat recycling program offers families chance to trade in for coupon

Target's annual car seat trade-in program returns Sep. 12, offering families the chance to save money and help our environment.

Before tossing out those old baby car seats, parents may want to know there’s an opportunity to save money while doing some good for the environment.

Target is giving them that option. Beginning Sep. 12 and running through Sep. 25, all Target store locations will be participating in their annual Car Seat Trade-in Event, according to its website.

The company’s program description said all stores will be participating, taking in car seats, bases, harnesses and booster seats, regardless of the degree of damage or expiration. In exchange, customers will be able to “redeem a coupon on their Target app or at Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, stroller or select baby gear.”

The event was started in 2016. Working in collaboration with Waste Management, Target’s website said the aim is to drive sales by offering a dynamic shopping experience that can help parents and promote recycling.

“As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs,” the website said.

For this year, the event will have a “no contact” option due to the current state of the pandemic. According to the website, stores will include drop-off boxes near Target Guest Services.

This isn’t the only trade-in program Target has launched.

The company also has a popular trade-in program within its electronics department. Employees can assist customers with the trading-in of unwanted phones, tablets, video games, consoles, wearables and many more electronic devices, and this can be arranged online or in person. The company also takes in discarded or unwanted gift cards at stores.

The company posted some of what it has helped create with the recycled car seat materials, including things like “pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.”

Target’s announcement said the program has recycled more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats to date.