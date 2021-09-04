‘In their memory:’ Oviedo community march honors 13 US service members killed in Kabul attack

Dozens of active, reserve, and retired service members, along with members of the community hiked along a busy Oviedo road on Sept. 4, 2021 to remember the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the Kabul attack in August.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Dozens of active, reserve and retired service members, along with members of the community hiked along a busy Oviedo road Saturday to remember the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the Kabul attack last month.

U.S. Marin Corps retired Maj. Richard Zjawin participated in the hike.

“We’ll carry some weight, we’ll talk, we’ll share some comradery and remember their families. That’s the most important thing we can do today,” he said.

Dozens of participants walked along Alafaya Trail and Mitchell Hammock Road on Saturday, some carried backpacks and flags. As they marched, they remembered the lives lost.

Zjawin said he served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he understands what their sacrifice means.

[TRENDING: Fla. averages 18,457 COVID cases per day as schools reconsider mask policies | Steam trains off-track for Disney World’s 50th anniversary | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“It’s just an honor that they went over there with the mission to save so many people who helped our cause over there and they gave their lives for that,” he said.

Staff Sgt. Mayra Cruzvelez brought members of the community together to participate in the hike. The group walked six miles to and from Mission BBQ arriving in time for the national anthem.

Dozens of active, reserve, and retired service members, along with members of the community hiked along a busy Oviedo road on Sept. 4, 2021 to remember the 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the Kabul attack in August. (WKMG 2021)

“I really just wanted to do something here in the local area where some of us could come together and mourn together and pay tribute to our service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Cruzvelez said.

She adds the entire military family is grieving.

“They are my brothers and sisters regardless. I didn’t even know them, but it’s still something that across the board, across all services we all feel very deeply,” Cruzvelez said.

The hike is a reminder that our freedom isn’t free. Zjawin said it’s the least they can do to thank our fallen heroes.

Ad

“It’s in their memory to remember and to be grateful for what they gave to us,” he said.