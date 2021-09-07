‘Almost every death we have:’ Funeral home holds 4 funerals per week related to COVID-19

COCOA, Fla. – In most professions, if the phones keep ringing, it’s a sign of a boom. To a funeral parlor, though, the business also reflects the health of your community.

A Stone Funeral Home the owner said it means about four funerals every week related to COVID-19.

‘’It’s been unusual and devastating because we know the community. We’ve worked in the community all these years,” Jan Stone said.

Stone’s father-in-law started the funeral parlor in 1923.

Stone said the family business has never seen anything as bad as right now.

“Almost every death we have has been COVID,” she said, adding that the ages of the deceased are younger now than last year.

Stone said two families now are mourning the loss of a 56-year-old and a 28-year-old.

To keep up with the number of funerals, Stone is looking to hire more people.

Stone said there are challenges with that as well.

She said they’re concerned about being exposed to the virus.

“Of course, we would train them and teach them what to do and how to protect themselves,” Stone said. “We’re asking for everyone to be cautious and do what they can do to make this pandemic go away,” she continued.

Stone said the next COVID-19-related funeral at Stone Funeral Home is scheduled on Saturday.