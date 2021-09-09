Gunshot victim found outside Apopka-area church

APOPKA, Fla. – A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound near a church in Orange County, deputies said.
The shooting was reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday on South Central Avenue near Apopka, not far from the Lighthouse Tabernacle of Prayer.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No other details have been released.
@OrangeCoSheriff is investigating a shooting incident this morning. The victim was found shot just after 12:30 on S. Central Ave. near Apopka, right outside of a church. I’ll have a live report at 6. pic.twitter.com/aSyq2Mf8qN— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 9, 2021