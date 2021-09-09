Clear icon
Local News

Gunshot victim found outside Apopka-area church

Orange County deputies investigate shooting on South Central Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Apopka, Crime, Shooting
APOPKA, Fla. – A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound near a church in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday on South Central Avenue near Apopka, not far from the Lighthouse Tabernacle of Prayer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

