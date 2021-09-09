Kissimmee man accused in stabbing used drugs prior to deadly encounter, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. – The man accused of fatally stabbing a man in Poinciana on Wednesday told detectives he used drugs prior to the deadly encounter, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Frankie Alvarado, 31, of Kissimmee, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Alvarado told investigations he used a combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin on Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said he also told detectives drug use has made him violent in the past.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said Alvarado and a witness started to argue and Alvarado was told to leave the Poinciana home.

The witness asked the victim to help make sure the suspect left, according to officers.

Records show Alvarado continued to argue with the witness and the victim.

Officers said while Alvarado was packing up his belongings the victim picked up a baseball bat for protection.

Alvarado left the house but quickly went back inside, according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim opened the door and stepped outside.

The victim and Alvarado started to argue, according to records, and Alvarado told the victim he wanted to fight him.

The victim hit Alvarado with a baseball bat and Alvarado proceeded to stab the victim several times with a switchblade knife, according to deputies.

The victim went back inside the home and died inside, according to records.

Alvarado left the scene and threw the baseball bat away. He also dropped the knife while leaving the scene.

He also told detectives he changed his clothes.

Deputies eventually found Alvarado and he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Records show his prior criminal history includes 11 felonies and he has been arrested for possession of cocaine in the past as well.

Alvarado is being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.